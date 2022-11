Alun Wyn Jones is determined to make it to the 2023 World Cup, according to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Jones, 37, came off the bench in last weekend's defeat to New Zealand, but has been left out of the matchday 23 for Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Cardiff.

South Africa great Tendai Mtawarira said after the All Blacks defeat that Jones, the world’s most-capped player, should retire from international rugby.