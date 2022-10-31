Beauden Barrett says he is expecting to face former team-mate Gareth Anscombe when New Zealand take on a Wales side who are without the injured Dan Biggar this Saturday.

Barrett and Anscombe played alongside each other in the New Zealand Under-20s set-up when they won the Junior World Championship in 2011, beating England in the final.

New Zealand visit the Principality Stadium on Saturday (15:15 GMT) for the opening game of Wales' autumn series.