Wales wing Jasmine Joyce says she is relishing the opportunity of playing Rugby World Cup hosts New Zealand and coming up against Black Ferns wing Ruby Tui.

Tui was player of the match in New Zealand’s 41-17 World Cup victory over Australia while Joyce celebrated her 27th birthday with Wales’ opening weekend win over Scotland.

Wales face New Zealand on Sunday in Auckland with Joyce and Tui - two of the most exciting players in the women’s game - expected to be in direct opposition.