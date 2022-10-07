Sioned Harries admits she thought she would not make it the Rugby World Cup after being left in the international wilderness for over two years.

The number eight returned to the international fold in the 2022 Six Nations and will start in Wales’ opener against Scotland in Whangarei on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who made her debut at the 2010 World Cup, will feature in her fourth World Cup when she runs out at Northland Events Centre.