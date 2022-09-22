Wing Lowri Norkett says she hopes her late sister Elli would be proud of her after being named in Wales' squad for the World Cup in New Zealand.

Norkett's younger sister, who was also a Wales international wing, died in a tragic car accident in 2017 aged 20.

She was the youngest player to feature at the 2014 World Cup in France at just 17 years old.

Lowri, a former Welsh netball international, first played rugby in her sister's memorial match and has made quick progress, earning her first cap for Wales in their warm-up game with Canada last month.