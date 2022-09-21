Siwan Lillicrap says leading Wales at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is beyond her expectations after being named captain of the 32-player squad.

The number 8 has been Wales captain since 2020 but was on the bench for the warm-up Tests against Canada and England with centre Hannah Jones leading the side.

Jones has been named vice captain as Wales prepare for their opening fixture against Scotland in Whangarei on 9 October.