Could Emerging Ireland tour hit Ulster URC hopes?

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says he hasn't been told details about the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa which is set to rob the provinces of players in September and October.

"I dunno. I haven't heard," said McFarland, when he was asked what he knew about the three-match tour which is scheduled to begin on 30 September.

"We'll wait and see how that pans out. We'll adapt with whatever comes our way.

"It is what it is. Ireland have got a World Cup to win. They see this as something that important to winning the next World Cup so we'll adapt as we always do."

Simon Easterby will lead the Emerging Ireland squad in games against South African Currie Cup sides Griquas, Cheetahs and Pumas in games which are being aimed as part of Ireland's preparations for next year's tournament in France.