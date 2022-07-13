Jamie Roberts says he enjoyed an "amazing last day" training with Wales before announcing his retirement from rugby.

Roberts, 35, trained with Wales on Tuesday in Cape Town to help them prepare for the third and decisive Test against South Africa on Saturday, just hours before announcing his retirement from the game.

Roberts, who won 94 Wales caps and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions, is currently in South Africa working as a television pundit on the series between Springboks and Wales.

READ MORE: Wales and Lions centre Roberts retires aged 35