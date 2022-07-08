Wing Alex Cuthbert hopes he can help Wales to a famous victory against South Africa on Saturday and "right the wrongs" of their heartbreaking 2014 defeat.

Cuthbert produced one of his finest performances in a Wales shirt in the last-gasp 31-30 second Test defeat against the Springboks in Nelspruit eight years ago.

Wales, who have never beaten the Springboks in South Africa, have recalled Cuthbert in the only change for the second Test on Saturday in Bloemfontein from the team beaten 32-29 in the first Test and is vowing to take the opportunity with both hands.

