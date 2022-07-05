Former South Africa centre Jean de Villiers says Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber has made a bold and exciting decision with his selection for the second Test against Wales.

Nienaber has made 14 changes to the starting side and 19 changes to the squad which won 32-29 in the first Test for Saturday’s match in Bloemfontein.

De Villiers told the BBC Scrum V podcast that Nienaber is right to rotate his players despite the narrow margin of victory in the first Test.