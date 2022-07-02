South Africa captain Siya Kolisi admits Wales got under the Springboks' skin despite his side coming back to win a dramatic first Test 32-29 in Pretoria.

Wales almost pulled off a huge shock against the world champions, leading the for 75 minutes before losing in agonising fashion.

South Africa full-back Damian Willemse slotted the decisive penalty with the final kick of the game to put the hosts 1-0 up in the three-Test series.