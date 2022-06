The current crop of Wales players and coaches pay tribute to former Scarlets, Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Phil Bennett who died at the age of 73.

Head coach Wayne Pivac, former fly-halves Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones and current Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies lead the accolades.

For more watch 'Scrum V: A tribute to Phil Bennett' on BBC One Wales at 21:00 BST on Friday, 17 June or catch up on iPlayer.