British and Irish Lions 1974 captain Willie John McBride pays tribute to Wales fly-half Phil Bennett who died this week at the age of 73.

Ireland lock McBride led the Lions on the unbeaten tour of South Africa in which Bennett played a starring role in the Test series victory.

McBride also played with Bennett for the Barbarians against the All Blacks in 1973 in which the Wales fly-half started the move that led to a famous try for half-back partner Sir Gareth Edwards.

