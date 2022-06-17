Phil Bennett: 'A great little man and wonderful rugby player'
British and Irish Lions 1974 captain Willie John McBride pays tribute to Wales fly-half Phil Bennett who died this week at the age of 73.
Ireland lock McBride led the Lions on the unbeaten tour of South Africa in which Bennett played a starring role in the Test series victory.
McBride also played with Bennett for the Barbarians against the All Blacks in 1973 in which the Wales fly-half started the move that led to a famous try for half-back partner Sir Gareth Edwards.
