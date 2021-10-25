Northampton Saints: Premiership semi-final v Leicester is everything - Lewis Ludlam
BBC Look East speaks to Northampton Saints players about what facing fierce rivals Leicester Tigers in the Premiership semi-finals means.
Lewis Ludlam, Dan Biggar, David Ribbans and Tommy Freeman share their insight ahead of Saturday's East Midlands derby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (16:30 KO).
Match action courtesy of Premiership Rugby (UK only).