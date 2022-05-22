Welsh Rugby Union performance director Nigel Walker says Wales can turn results around "reasonably quickly" under head coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales only managed one victory in the 2022 Six Nations where they finished fifth and suffered a humiliating home defeat against Italy.

Pivac will lead a 33-man squad on a three-Test trip to face world champions South Africa in July.

Walker says the Welsh public should remain optimistic ahead of next year's World Cup in France.