Ulster will enjoy home advantage in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final after securing a top-four finish by beating the Sharks 24-21 at Kingspan Stadium.

The hosts were cruising towards victory until tries from Marius Louw and Grant Williams in the final four minutes set up a tense finale in Belfast.

The Irish province had led by 17 points thanks to tries from Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume.