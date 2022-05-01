Ulster ended Edinburgh's unbeaten record at The DAM Health Stadium by earning a 16-10 win which moved them up to fifth in the United Rugby Championship.

Edinburgh failed to make early pressure tell and Robert Baloucoune's try turned the game in the visitors' favour.

The boot of Nathan Doak kept Ulster in control until Mark Bennett touched down after his own chip over the defence.

But Ulster held on in the final 10 to end a three-game losing run and leave Edinburgh stuck in eighth place.