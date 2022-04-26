Hooker Kelsey Jones says she doesn’t mind being an impact player off the bench for Wales and says the whole squad have a part to play in their success.

Jones has deputised for Carys Phillips and has come on as a replacement in all four of Wales’s games so far in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Jones, 24, who has crossed for tries against Scotland and England, is back in the Wales squad after missing the Autumn internationals following neck surgery.