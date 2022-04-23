Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson talks to BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme about being diagnosed with dementia.

The Ex-England hooker Thompson, 43, is one of a group of former players suing the game's governing bodies for negligence.

They say repeated blows to the head are to blame for their dementia.

"I sometimes find myself thinking the least selfish thing to do is just to kill myself. That's what this can do to me," Thompson told the Mail this week.