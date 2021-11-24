Wales prop Cerys Hale says she has rediscovered her love for rugby after almost quitting the sport last year.

The 28-year-old admits she was not enjoying the game as Wales slumped to another Six Nations wooden spoon in 2021.

But on the eve of the 2022 campaign, Hale, who signed a retainer contract with the Welsh Rugby Union in January, says she is more passionate than ever about playing for her country.

READ MORE: Lillicrap back after Covid to lead Wales