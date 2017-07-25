TikTok and high hopes: Behind the scenes with Wales before Women's Six Nations
The current Wales squad go into the 2022 Six Nations with the hope that they are the best prepared women's team in the nation's history.
This will be the first tournament since players signed professional and retainer contracts with the Welsh Rugby Union.
Scrum V went behind the scenes to see their preparations and discover who believes they shine on TikTok.
Wales face Ireland away in their first match of the Women's Six Nations on 26 March.