Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says flanker Jac Morgan "went well" on his debut against Scotland in the Six Nations.

Ospreys' Morgan started in the narrow 20-17 victory over Scotland, Wales' first win in this year's Championship.

Pivac also noted the "milestones" of both captain Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies playing their 100 internationals and Alex Cuthbert making his 50th appearance.

