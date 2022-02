Mack Hansen catches the France defence "snoozing" to score from an Ireland kick-off in a thrilling Six Nations encounter in Paris, which was eventually won 30-24 by the hosts.

HIGHLIGHTS: France survive Ireland fightback to maintain unbeaten start

REPORT: France 30-24 Ireland

Available to UK users only.

Follow the 2022 Six Nations across BBC TV, radio, BBC Sport website, app & BBC iPlayer.