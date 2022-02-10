Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has heaped praise on Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies with the pair set to make their 100th Test appearances against Scotland on Saturday.

Northampton fly-half Biggar will make his 97th Wales appearance to go alongside three Lions tests, while Scarlets centre Davies, who has six Lions appearances, will win his 94th Wales cap if he comes off the bench.

