Forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys says Wales’ excellent record against Scotland in Cardiff means nothing ahead of the Six Nations fixture between the two sides on Saturday.

The Scots have not won in Cardiff since 2002 but will visit the Welsh capital full of confidence after a 20-17 Calcutta Cup victory over England, while Wales are aiming to bounce back following a 29-7 defeat in Ireland.

Humphreys is looking forward to seeing Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, with the pair having worked together at Ospreys.