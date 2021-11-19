Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says centre Jamie Roberts faced a "tough decision" after he opted to leave Rodney Parade and move to Australia.

Roberts will leave the region at the end of January for "personal reasons" and will link up with the Waratahs in Australia.

Roberts has been granted an early release from his Dragons contract with the blessing of Ryan.

The 35-year-old will move to Australia to join his Sydney-born partner who is expecting their second child.