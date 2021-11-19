Wales flanker Bethan Lewis says accepting a semi-professional deal with the Welsh Rugby Union allows for a 'good balance'.

The Gloucester-Hartpury forward is one of nine female players to accept a deal, with up to six more to be announced in coming weeks.

She told BBC Sport Wales says it gives her the opportunity to finish her studies, work as a coach and be the best player she can.

