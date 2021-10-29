Six Nations: Losing 680 caps of experience poses huge challenge - Wales head coach Wayne Pivac
Head coach Wayne Pivac admits Wales have a huge challenge to defend their Six Nations title with a glut of experienced players out injured.
Pivac is also preparing his squad with many of them having been impacted by Covid isolation for their teams in recent months.
Wales begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February with Dan Biggar having been named captain.