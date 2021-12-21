Wales flanker Alisha Butchers says it was a "big decision" to leave her job and take a pay cut by becoming a professional rugby player.

Butchers is one of 12 members of the Wales Women 15-a-side squad who have accepted full-time contracts with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Butchers has put her job as a sports development officer at Carmarthenshire Council on hold. The council has allowed her to take 12 months off to pursue her rugby dream.