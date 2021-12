Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says it is "incredibly disappointing" for Welsh rugby's festive derbies to have been postponed as they are the "heart of the season".

His team were due to play Ospreys on 26 December and host Cardiff on New Year's Day, but both fell victim to Covid-19.

Dragons are next scheduled to play at Scarlets on Saturday, 8 January.

