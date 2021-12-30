Head coach Dwayne Peel hopes Scarlets will hit the ground running when they face Ospreys on New Year’s Day despite having not played in 10 weeks.

The west Wales region have not had a game since their 34-28 United Rugby Championship win over Benetton on 22 October and have had five consecutive fixtures called off due for Covid-related issues.

Confirmation of the postponement of their most recent game - at Cardiff on Boxing Day - came on Christmas Day.

