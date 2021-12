Glasgow Warriors moved up to fifth in the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point win against Dragons.

Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey crossed as Warriors built up a 19-0 half-time lead.

Ali Price's try ensured the bonus point and Jonny Matthews got Glasgow's fifth of the evening.

Ellis Shipp went over for Dragons after the Price score and Mesake Doge reduced the visitors' arrears late on.

