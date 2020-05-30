Wales v Australia: Ex-Wallaby Drew Mitchell is excited by Wales duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Willis Halaholo
Former Australia international Drew Mitchell expects a close encounter between Wales and Australia on Saturday.
The ex-Wallabies wing says the absence of captain Michael Hooper will be a big miss for Australia and highlights Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit and Willis Halaholo - who "instinctively attack" - as two to watch this weekend.
Listen to the full interview on Friday's Radio Wales Sport from 19:00 GMT.