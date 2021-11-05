Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts is in line to make his Wales debut against the country of his birth on Saturday.

Roberts, who qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandmother, was a surprise addition to Pivac's squad as he came in to cover for injured duo Elliot Dee and Ken Owens.

Now he has been preferred to Kirby Myhill as Wales' replacement hooker against the Springboks.

