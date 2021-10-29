Wales head coach Wayne Pivac recalls getting up in the middle of the night in New Zealand to watch previous All Blacks games in Cardiff.

Pivac will face New Zealand for the first time since he took over the Welsh job from fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland in 2019.

"I’ve been here seven years now, and honestly it feels like home," said Pivac.

"I’ve not seen my family for two years now, and I know they’ll be supporting and watching. There are a lot of our friends and family and others around the globe who are supporting Wales now."