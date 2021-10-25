Rugby union can do more to tackle racism and to increase diversity in the sport, says British and Irish Lions and England forward Maro Itoje.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, the Saracens lock discussed issues of race in the game with his former headmaster Floyd Steadman, an ex-scrum-half for Itoje's club who was the first black captain in the top tier of English rugby union.

