All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick tells Scrum V he expects New Zealand to win all five of their tour matches and has highlighted a few players to watch from the touring party.

The Kiwis began their tour with a comfortable win over USA and face Wales on Saturday, 30th October.

Former hooker Fitzpatrick won the World Cup in 1987 and was appointed as a new board member for Scarlets in July 2020.

