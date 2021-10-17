Callum Sheedy speaks to Scrum V about Bristol's shaky start to the season, the battle for the Wales number 10 jersey and wanting to play in front of fans at Principality Stadium.

Sheedy says the prospect of playing for Wales in front of a packed Principality gives him "goosebumps".

The 25-year-old made his senior Wales debut against Ireland in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup last November, a game which was played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Sheedy will not be available to face New Zealand on 30 October, as the game falls outside of the international window, something he says that is "out of his control".

