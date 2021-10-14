Hooker Elliot Dee is looking forward to packing down against "great friend" Brok Harris when Dragons face Stormers on Friday night in front of the Scrum V cameras.

Harris, 36, left the Dragons in the summer after seven seasons as the region were unable offer a contract extension because of financial uncertainty.

Dee hopes the former fans favourite at Rodney Parade will be given a warm reception when the sides meet in their United Rugby Championship round four match.