England back-row Lewis Ludlam tells the previously unknown story of Frank Anderson, Northampton Saints' first mixed-race player.

A discovery by BBC Radio Northampton's sports editor Graham McKechnie, while looking through some old team photos, led him to Anderson.

As part of a documentary they speak to pupils at Spring Lane Primary School - which Anderson is believed to have attended - and Martin Faulkner, Anderson's great-grandson.

Includes pictures from Pathe.