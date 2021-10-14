Frank Anderson: Lewis Ludlam tells story of Northampton Saints' first mixed-race player
England back-row Lewis Ludlam tells the previously unknown story of Frank Anderson, Northampton Saints' first mixed-race player.
A discovery by BBC Radio Northampton's sports editor Graham McKechnie, while looking through some old team photos, led him to Anderson.
As part of a documentary they speak to pupils at Spring Lane Primary School - which Anderson is believed to have attended - and Martin Faulkner, Anderson's great-grandson.
Includes pictures from Pathe.
