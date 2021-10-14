Christ Tshiunza: New Wales teenage squad member has attributes 'we can't coach'
Head coach Wayne Pivac says new Wales squad teenager Christ Tshiunza has attributes that "can't be coached".
The 19-year-old Exeter forward is one of two uncapped players in Pivac's 38-man squad for the autumn internationals against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.
Tshiunza has figured at lock but Pivac believes his long-term future could be in the back-row.
