Wales v New Zealand: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac defends All Blacks fixture
Head coach Wayne Pivac says the autumn international against New Zealand on 30 October is vital for future funding of the game in Wales.
The All Blacks game is the autumn international opener but falls outside World Rugby's international window.
This means as well Wales will be without their English-based players while Pivac also has mounting injury concerns.
Pivac has defended hosting the game as Wales aim for a first win over New Zealand since 1953.
