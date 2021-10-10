Ex-Wales captain Philippa Tuttiett would have been 'scared senseless' without pathways
Former Wales captain Philippa Tuttiett says she would have been "scared senseless" playing international rugby had it not been for the pathways in place.
Those pathways which saw her enjoy a 10-year international career have since disappeared, with players "thrown straight into the senior programme".
Tuttiett fears Wales could lose those players if they are not nurtured from youth level.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Welsh Rugby