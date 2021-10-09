Highlights: Doak bags double as Ulster beat Benetton in Belfast

Ulster teenager Nathan Doak scores a try two minutes from time to secure a 28-8 bonus-point victory over Benetton at Kingspan Stadium in the United Rugby Championship.

Craig Gilroy grabbed Ulster's opening try and Doak scored either side of Rob Herring's try on his 200th Ulster appearance to ensure Dan McFarland's men claimed maximum points from their opening three URC matches.

