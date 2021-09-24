BBC Sport

United Rugby Championship celebrates rugby diversity - chief executive Martin Anayi

Ahead of its opening weekend, United Rugby Championship (URC) chief executive Martin Anayi says there are few competitions that can celebrate such a diversity of playing cultures.

With four South African sides having combined with the former Pro14, the URC also boasts teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

Read more: How will the 16 URC teams fare?

