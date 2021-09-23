Aaron Wainwright: Pros and cons to contact training, says Wales and Dragons back-row
Wales and Dragons back-row Aaron Wainwright says reducing contact in training has advantages and disadvantages.
World Rugby guidance will reduce full-contact training to 15 minutes a week after research showed 35-40% of injuries occurred in training.
Dragons already limit full-contact training, which Wainwright says gets players match ready whilst also protecting player welfare.
