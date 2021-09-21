Willis Halaholo: Cardiff Rugby and Wales centre ‘fresh’ after family time in New Zealand
Willis Halaholo says he is feeling physically and mentally refreshed after spending time with family in New Zealand over the summer.
Halaholo, 31, featured for Wales in the July tests against Canada and Argentina before a break with relatives in Auckland.
The Cardiff Rugby centre says he kept in good physical condition during the summer and is raring to go ahead of his side's opening United Rugby Championship match against Connacht on Friday.
