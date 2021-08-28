Watch: Ulster suffer heavy defeat against Munster in women's interpro opener

Watch highlights as Ulster suffer a heavy defeat against Munster in their opening match of the women's interprovincial series at Kingspan.

Beth Cregan scored the home side's only try as they lost 50-5 in what was their first competitive outing since 2019, with last year's interpros not taking place due to Covid-19.

Chloe Pearse scored a hat-trick of tries for Munster, with Siobhán McCarthy, Muirne Wall, Chisom Ugweru, Nicole Cronin and Aoife Moore also crossing the line.