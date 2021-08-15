British and Irish Lions of 1974: 'We did more good by going to South Africa' - JPR Williams
Reflecting on the 1974 British and Irish Lions tour, Wales full-back great JPR Williams sits down with Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt to discuss the decision to go to South Africa when many other nations and sporting bodies were boycotting the country.
The Scrum V mini series on the 1974 tour and apartheid in South Africa is available on BBC Sounds.
Available to UK users only.
