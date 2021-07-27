British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland talks about the value of having replacements who can come on and have a positive effect on a match, admitting that sometimes the better player might be selected on the bench.

Gatland has made three changes in his starting XV for Saturday's second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, with prop Mako Vunipola replacing Rory Sutherland, scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test, while Liam Williams and Hamish Watson drop out of the 23.

The Lions won the first Test and are looking to wrap up the three-game series on Saturday.